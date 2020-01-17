Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

