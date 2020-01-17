Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after acquiring an additional 717,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,056,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 830,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

