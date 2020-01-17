Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 136.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.0%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.26.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.