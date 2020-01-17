Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE SSL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 281,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. Sasol has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 1,145.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 201.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Sasol by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sasol by 750.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

