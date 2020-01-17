Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.
NYSE SSL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 281,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. Sasol has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.