SAP (ETR:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.50

SAP SE (ETR:SAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €125.50 ($145.93) and last traded at €125.40 ($145.81), with a volume of 809087 shares. The stock had previously closed at €122.44 ($142.37).

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.05 ($151.22).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

