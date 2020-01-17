Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 869,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 749,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,836. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

