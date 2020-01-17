Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of SFSHF stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Safestore has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

