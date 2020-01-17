RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by DZ Bank Analysts

DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RWE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.84 ($33.54).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €31.01 ($36.06) on Monday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.10.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

