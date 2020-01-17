RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RWE. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) target price on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.48 ($33.12).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €30.04 ($34.93) on Monday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.10.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

