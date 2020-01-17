Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Buckingham Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 19,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 178.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 14.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

