RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

RR Donnelley & Sons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.6% per year over the last three years. RR Donnelley & Sons has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RR Donnelley & Sons to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.64. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

