Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,750 ($36.17).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,272.50 ($29.89) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,228.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,337.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

