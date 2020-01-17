Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 728,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,602. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after buying an additional 1,753,177 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,823,000 after buying an additional 603,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

