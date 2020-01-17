Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.
Shares of RWEOY opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -88.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.
About Rwe Ag Sp
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
