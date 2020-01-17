Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -88.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

