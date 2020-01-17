Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €282.75 ($328.78).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €313.90 ($365.00) on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €289.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €278.23.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

