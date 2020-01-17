Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, 218,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 77,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

