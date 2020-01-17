Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.95. 5,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,116. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $270.54 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

