Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

LMT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.01. The company had a trading volume of 484,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $270.84 and a 1-year high of $425.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

