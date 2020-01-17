Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,464. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.57 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

