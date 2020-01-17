Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $19.09 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 7.4% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. 1,041,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3837 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

