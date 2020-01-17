Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires 2,075 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned 0.55% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. 1,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,527. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

