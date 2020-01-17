Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) PT Raised to GBX 1,181 at Goldman Sachs Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RR. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) target price (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Investec raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 885.88 ($11.65).

LON RR opened at GBX 677.60 ($8.91) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 657.20 ($8.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 693.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 761.20.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Insiders acquired 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704 over the last three months.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

