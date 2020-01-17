Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price target (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 885.88 ($11.65).

RR stock opened at GBX 678.60 ($8.93) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 657.20 ($8.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a PE ratio of -5.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 693.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 761.20.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

