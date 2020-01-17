Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.78

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 949007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Several research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

The company has a market cap of $284.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the third quarter worth about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.