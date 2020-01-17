RM (LON:RM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $285.11

RM plc (LON:RM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.11 and traded as low as $284.00. RM shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 37,835 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of RM from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $237.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.05.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

