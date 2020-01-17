Rivetz (RVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $257,059.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $257,059.00 and $8.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.03528548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00200810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00128646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

