RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

