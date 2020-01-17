Rise Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Rise has a total market cap of $235,882.00 and approximately $267.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rise has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,668,038 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

