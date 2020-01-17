Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 88,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,463. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $501.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 550,403 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

