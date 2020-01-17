Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Buys 14,815 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

