Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group from an equal rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

NYSE:REVG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 16,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $673.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.91.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rev Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

