Research Analysts Set Expectations for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBCP. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth about $242,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

