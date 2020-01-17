Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,545. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,532 shares of company stock worth $568,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

