Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $29.18. 7,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $482.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,157.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

