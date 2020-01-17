Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Carlyle Group LP’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

CG stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

