Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Easterly Government Properties Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DEA. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 8,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $42,334,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after purchasing an additional 874,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,810 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 324,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

