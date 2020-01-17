Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Binance, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, Ren has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.98 or 0.06018648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035651 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00127892 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, UEX, DDEX, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Huobi Global and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

