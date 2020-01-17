Relex Achieves Market Cap of $223,273.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Relex has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Relex has a market capitalization of $223,273.00 and $96.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

