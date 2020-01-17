Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

