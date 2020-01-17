Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 513,529 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 357,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 224,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.