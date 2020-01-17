Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $121.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $121.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.