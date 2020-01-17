Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $6,145,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,178,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NLOK opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

