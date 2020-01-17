Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,408,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $332.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $261.52 and a one year high of $332.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.