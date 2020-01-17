Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,450.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,359.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,250.12. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,442.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

