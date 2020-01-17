Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 475,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 419,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 388,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 253,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $40.90 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

