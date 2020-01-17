Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,976,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $303.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

