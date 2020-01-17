Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

