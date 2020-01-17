Regenxbio (RGNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) in the last few weeks:

1/17/2020 – Regenxbio had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Regenxbio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

1/15/2020 – Regenxbio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2020 – Regenxbio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Regenxbio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

12/18/2019 – Regenxbio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Regenxbio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 190.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

