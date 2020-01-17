Regal Petroleum (LON:RPT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Regal Petroleum PLC (LON:RPT) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.29), approximately 117,987 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 370,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Regal Petroleum (LON:RPT)

Regal Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. It owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in north-eastern comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.