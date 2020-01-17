Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Get Reed's alerts:

REED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million.

In other Reed’s news, COO Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Bello purchased 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,980,998 shares of company stock worth $1,353,959 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SWS Partners increased its position in Reed’s by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 130,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Reed’s by 200.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,800,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Reed’s by 2,775.0% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 575,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the second quarter worth about $1,182,000.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reed’s (REED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.